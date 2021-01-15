Sushil Modi Appeals To All Parties & Hindu Families to Donate For Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Former Deputy CM of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Friday said that all parties should come together to donate for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Speaking to reporters, Sushil Modi said that a nationwide fund collection drive has begun from January 15 under which all Hindu families will be asked to donate a minimum of Rs 10 for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He also said that foreign funding and government money won't be used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

Sushil Modi said, "I appeal to all Hindu families to donate for Ram Temple. All parties should come ahead to donate for temple construction as it is being constructed after Supreme Court's verdict. People from other religion can also donate but I feel it is the duty of Hindu families."

PM Modi lays foundation stone

Fulfilling the three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site. A week after PM Modi laid the foundation for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, Trust informed that construction has commenced. Taking to Twitter, trust's general secretary Champat Rai urged people to donate generously for building the temple. Details of the trust's online bank details are available on its official twitter handle. L&T which has been chosen to construct the two-storeyed temple, has been soil sampling. The temple comprising of Sompura Marbles will - span 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, and have of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

