Sushil Modi Corrects His 'PM Modi Only Ex-CM To Serve As India's PM' Claim

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi is being corrected by internet users for saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only PM of India to have also served as the Chief Minister of a state. In an address to talk about BJP’s decision to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 through a ‘Seva-Samarpan Pakhwada’, the party MP said that “People sitting here might not know that Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years. Then he became the Prime Minister of the country. It has been seven years for him, which means he has been serving the country for the last 20 years as a Chief Minister and Prime Minister.”

“After independence, there has not been a single Prime Minister in the country, who has served as the Chief Minister as well as the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi is the only person. As a Chief Minister, he took Gujarat to great heights and when he became Prime Minister, the whole world is celebrating India,” he added.

However, Sushil Modi’s remarks were far from fact as PM Modi is the sixth Prime Minister of the country who has previously served as the Chief Minister of the state. Notably, even the fourth Prime Minister of the country, Morarji Desai, was the Chief Minister of the Bombay Presidency. Others included Charan Singh, VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, HD Deve Gowda. Sushil Modi’s remarks prompted netizens to correct him by saying, “It would be prudent to check facts prior to posting unverified WhatsApp forwards (sic).”

आजकल सुमो जी ऐसे ही टाइम पास कर रहे हैं!

अरे मजाक मत बनाइए नमो जी का। pic.twitter.com/hYpRoaMbNS — Prashant kumar Singh (@prashanttsinghh) September 26, 2021

No ; But #PMModi is the only prime minister

Where a lot of #ChiefMinister s have resigned

And

A lot of ministers are ill informed and misinformed ; https://t.co/VVstihskeu — Dr LUQMAN 🔸Abu ISTEHSAAN 🔸 (@DrLuqmanAkhan) September 27, 2021

Little knowledge is very denjerous for health. https://t.co/JmUeGOZgcy — Harendra Yadav (@Harendr15658396) September 27, 2021

1 Morar ji Desai.

2 Chaudhary Charan Singh.

3 VP singh.

4 PV narsimha Rao.

5 HD devegowda.

Chief minister as well as prime minister.Please enhance your knowledge. @SushilModi https://t.co/LYrko9g0sI — Mohit kumar (@kumarmohit0819) September 26, 2021

Save this tweet before it gets deleted. 🙄👌😐 https://t.co/3Mh2B0fDh2 — Rahul Saraswat 🇮🇳 (@rahulsaraswat77) September 26, 2021

Sushil Modi rectifies remarks

Later, following the reaction on social media platforms, Sushil Modi later tweeted that PM Modi was the only Prime Minister to serve as CM for 13 continuous years and then as the PM for seven years. He wrote on Twitter, “Any PM who is CM continuously for 13 years and PM for 7 years is only and only Shri Narendra Modi.”

कोई ऐसा PM जो १३ साल लगातार CM और ७ साल से PM है वह केवल और केवल श्री नरेंद्र मोदी हैं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 26, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/ANI

