Sushil Modi Hails SC's Observation On Farmer Protests, Advises Farmer Netas To Hold Talks

The Supreme court in a strong statement on Thursday observed that the protesting farmers cannot perpetually block the highways, as it is causing immense trouble to the common people. Hailing the top court’s observations, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday claimed that the top court has said what's it has said on behalf of the citizens of the country. He further attacked the agitation against the farm laws and called it an agitation to make the lives of the people ‘miserable’ in the national capital Delhi.

Court has made its observations based on public sentiment: Sushil Kumar Modi

Expressing his views on Twitter, he wrote in a tweet in Hindi, “To block the country's capital for a long time in the name of farmers' movement is to make the life of the people miserable and to strangle the city. The Supreme Court has made this remark according to the public sentiment.”

किसान आंदोलन के नाम पर देश की राजधानी को लंबे समय तक अवरुद्घ रखना लोगों की जिंदगी दुश्वार करना और शहर का गला घोंटना है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जनभावना के अनुरूप यह टिप्पणी की है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 1, 2021

Not just this, Sushil Modi advised the farmer leaders to postpone the ongoing agitation in Delhi and advised that they should sort the dispute out with the government, and find a resolution. In another tweet, he recommended that the protesting farmers should now concentrate on holding a conversation with the government and the dialogue should not be made a question of ego. Sushil Modi wrote, “Now the farmer leaders should postpone the agitation and talk to the government. When the government has offered to make some amendments in the agriculture law, the dialogue should not be made a question of prestige.”

अब किसान नेताओं को आंदोलन स्थगित कर सरकार से वार्ता करनी चाहिए।

जब सरकार कृषि कानून में कुछ संशोधन करने की पेशकश कर चुकी है, तब संवाद को प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल नहीं बनाना चाहिए। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 1, 2021

He suggested that it was the right time for agitating farmers to take up the issue ahead through dialogue and discontinue the ongoing protest that had begun last year after the Centre passed the Farm Bill 2020 in the Parliament.

Supreme Court says “Highways cannot be blocked perpetually”

While hearing the grievances of the commoners over the blockade of the roads by farmers, the Apex Court asked, "How can highways be blocked perpetually? Where does it end"? It observed that grievances should be resolved through judicial forums, agitation and parliamentary debates instead. Moreover, Justice Kaul stressed that the SC had already laid down the law in this regard and it was the duty of the executive to implement it.

In another hearing on Friday, the Apex Court had again come down hard on the farmers’ group and said that they have “strangulated the entire city”. This comes after some farmers' groups submitted a plea seeking permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, inside the city. The Apex Court had dismissed the hearing of the plea and held that the farmer’s group had already strangulated the entire city by blocking the highways on the outskirts and now they want to blockade the inside of the city.

Image: PTI/ ANI