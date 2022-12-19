Sushil Modi Opposes Recognition Of Same-sex Marriage; Says 'It Will Cause Complete Havoc'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member and Bihar former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Monday, December 19 said that giving recognition to same-sex marriage will cause "complete havoc" in India with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country.

Addressing Rajya Sabha on Monday, Sushil Modi said, "I am standing against the efforts of giving legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Over 33 countries have recognised same-sex marriage. Recently, the US has also made a law on same-sex marriage. Japan is the only country in G7 which has not enacted a law on same-sex marriages. In Asia, Taiwan is the only country that gave recognition to same-sex marriages."

Accusing "left liberals" in India of making efforts so that same-sex marriage gets recognition, the BJP leader said, "In India, the system of marriage is considered pure. Marriage means the relationship between the biological male and biological female… In Hinduism, marriage is considered a divine origin."

Same sex marriage should not be legalised

Raised during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/vABUw5yYF8 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 19, 2022

Same-sex marriage will create 'complete havoc': Sushil Modi

The former Bihar CM said, "In India, same-sex marriages are not recognised nor are they accepted in any uncodified personal laws like Muslim personal law or any coded statutory laws. Same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country. The family, the children and the upbringing of the children are associated with marriage. Adoption, domestic violence, divorce, wife's right to stay in a marital home are all linked with the system of marriage."

"Two judges cannot sit and decide on this matter related to society. There should be a debate on this in Parliament and in society. I, therefore, request the government of India to strongly put the views against same-sex marriage in court. I also urge the judiciary not to give any judgement that can affect India’s cultural ethos," Sushil Modi added.

Same sex marriage should not be legalised

Raised during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/eFmmUO9qU9 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 19, 2022

Centre opposes same-sex marriage

It is pertinent to mention that though homosexuality is legal in India after the Supreme Court invalidated Section 377 of IPC in 2018, same-sex marriage has not been recognised in the country yet. In February, Centre filed a counter affidavit in Delhi HC against all the pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre sought the dismissal of these pleas citing that marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any statutory or personal laws. It also argued that a decision on legalising same-sex marriages has to be taken by the Parliament.

The counter-affidavit read, "Relationships can be governed, regulated, permitted or proscribed only by a law made by the competent legislature. The acceptance of the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws." Defining marriage as a "solemn institution between a biological man and a biological woman", as per Black's Law Dictionary, the Centre pointed out that SC's 2018 verdict had merely 'decriminalised a particular human behaviour' and not legitimised the conduct in question.