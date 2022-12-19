Sushil Modi Reminds CM Nitish Of Past Hooch Tragedy Ex-gratia Payment, ‘Why Not In Saran?'

As the death toll in the Saran Hooch tragedy in Bihar reaches the 70-mark, former state Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi citing media reports said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised in the past the state will compensate in case people die of drinking liquor. Notably, CM Nitish Kumar has stated no compensation will be provided to the people who died drinking spurious liquor in the recent Saran tragedy.

Since the liquor ban imposition in the state in 2016, this is the single biggest incident with the most deaths in a hooch tragedy in Bihar with more than 70 people dead as per last reports. Moreover, in a similar incident in the Siwan district on December 16, five more people died due to spurious liquor.

‘He promised…’

Sushil Kumar Modi referred to news reports and said, “In 2018, as per media reports, the CM said compensation will be given if liquor proved to be the cause of death. He promised Rs 4 lakh to the kin of hooch victims. In the Khajurbani hooch tragedy, compensation was given to the victim’s kin. Why not in Saran tragedy?.”

Modi also earlier alleged the state government is hiding the actual number of deaths in the incident and said, “Yesterday I met the families of those who lost their lives in Chhapra hooch tragedy. The death toll has crossed 100 but the government is hiding the numbers. Due to fear of the police, people are performing the last rites of their family members without a post-mortem.”

Petition in SC for compensation

Bihar-based Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation has also filed a petition in the apex court demanding adequate compensation for the families of the victims’ kin. The plea was filed with a demand for an urgent hearing in the SC before the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha however such a request was denied.

According to the data mentioned in the plea, in five years between 2016 and 2020, India reported over 6,000 deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor. It also alleged that of the estimated five billion (500 crore) litres of alcohol consumed every year in the country, over 40 per cent is illegally produced.