'Shaheen Bagh Protesters Angry About BJP Govt's Work, Not CAA': Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that people holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh are not angry about the contentious law but the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Sushil Modi said that the Muslim community protesting against CAA for months is actually outraged by the recent works done by the Central government, which includes ending triple talaq, abrogating Article 370 and paving way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Who are the people sitting on dharna at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh? They are from a particular community who are angry with the work done by the PM Modi government in the last six months. They are not angry over the CAA. They are angry about the fact that the government has ended triple talaq and abrogated Article 370. The Supreme Court gave way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is this anger that is coming out in the form of Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said at an event in Patna.

'Certain elements forming a Dalit-Muslim alliance'

Speaking at the function to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Sushil Modi claimed that there are certain "elements" in the country who are trying to form a Dalit-Muslim alliance and he had taken a vow to prevent such attempts.

"There are some elements in the country who are attempting to forge a Dalit-Muslim alliance in recent times. These people tell the Dalits that they are being neglected in the Hindu society. Such attempts to alienate the Dalits from the Hindu society have been going on since British era. We won't let this happen," Sushil Modi said.

The Bihar Deputy CM further said that those participating in a Left Front rally in Bihar and at Shaheen Bagh belong to a "particular community" and could be "identified by their clothes".

"Who are these people going to a Left in Bihar today? They are from a certain community who can be identified by their clothes," Sushil Modi said.

