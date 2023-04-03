Suspected Airdropped Consignment Recovered Near Samba District Of J&K, Security Beefed Up

After the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, claimed to have opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone in the Samba district, a consignment suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border was found in the J&K's Vijaypur area on Monday.

A team of police officials along with the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot after getting information about a consignment suspected to be airdropped by a drone. The officials, upon opening the consignment meticulously with the possibility of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), found three wrapped pistols and a hand grenade. According to Samba district officials, the package was found early on Monday near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya.

Notably, several incidents of weapons, narcotics, cash and explosive materials being airdropped by drones suspected to be from across the international border have come to light in the Union Territory's Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts in recent months.

Increase in cross-border terror activities

In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, the BSF unit claimed to have fired a Pakistani drone. According to the BSF officials, a blinking light of a drone was seen around 12:15 am in the Ramnagar area of Samba district. The deployed troops of the BSF unit open-fired at the blinking lights.

Even after two dozen rounds of firing, the suspected drone managed to escape and was seen returning to the Pakistan side of the border. Following the same, security has been beefed up in the area and a search operation is being carried out to find if any consignment was airdropped by the drone.