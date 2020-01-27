Suspected Coronavirus Patient Quarantined In Patna Hospital, Says 'being Forcibly Treated'

A suspected case of Coronavirus patient has been admitted to the Tata ward of the Patna Medical College Hospital for treatment after she complained of fever running nose and body ache. The 21-year old girl from Saran District of Bihar who is a 3rd-year MBBS student in China and had returned back to India a few days back.



First, the girl went to a local hospital in Chapra, thereafter she was referred to Patna Medical College for better treatment. The 21-year-old girl said: "I have absolutely no problems, even then the doctors are forcefully treating me for coronavirus because I have returned from China. It's not that everyone returning from China is suffering from coronavirus."

Meanwhile, the Patna Medical College Hospital administration is cautious and has sent the blood sample of the girl for tests. Patna Medical college superintendent Dr. Bimal Karak said: "We have kept a suspected case of coronavirus in isolation ward. We are sending the blood samples for the test in National Institute of Virology laboratory in Pune. Then we will decide the future course of action after test results. She is a 3rd-year student in China. The girl is saying that she has no discomfort. She complained of body ache, fever, and running nose, in her native place. thereafter she was referred to Patna."

A coronavirus is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. In January 2020, the World Health Organization identified a new type: 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China. By late January, there were 300 confirmed cases in China and a death count that was still in the single digits but rising.

