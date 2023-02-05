Suspected 'counterfeit' Coins Worth Rs 9.4 Lakh Seized From Car In Mumbai; Accused Held

In a joint operation, Delhi and Mumbai police seized coins worth Rs 9.4 lakh, suspected to be counterfeit, from a car owned by a Malad resident and arrested one person. The accused person has been identified as Jignesh Gala and was arrested for allegedly circulating the fake coins.

Notably, the special cell of the Delhi Police had been investigating a case of counterfeit currency and had arrested five accused persons. During the technical analysis, the Delhi police received a lead that a person connected with the case was in Malad (E). According to the police, the Government Mint will verify if the coins are authentic or not.

On February 1, the Delhi police officials came down to Mumbai and approached Mumbai's Dindoshi Police for assistance. Both Delhi and Mumbai police apprehended the accused Jignesh Gala after receiving a green signal from senior officers. According to sources, the accused worked for a commission.

Accused held

Speaking to reporters, a senior police official said, "During interrogation, accused Jignesh Gala disclosed that he has been involved in the procuring and supplying of Indian currency coins for the last 7 to 8 years. Initially, he used to collect currency coins from Banks in Surat, local businessmen, and traders of old currency. However, while working in the sector, he started collecting FICCs even from unknown persons and met mastermind Naresh Kumar, who offered a regular supply of FICCs to him."

Further, the police official said that Naresh Kumar used to deliver consignments of Indian currency coins from Jaipur to Mumbai in various traveller buses and later, he started sending such consignments through travel agents also. "Every such consignment contained FICCs with face value worth Rs 8-10 Lakhs. In a period of around 2 years, he obtained around 15-16 such consignments and circulated them in the open market," the police official said adding that Gala's custody has been handed over to Delhi police.