Suspected Drone Detected Near Jammu Airport; Security Agencies Issue High Alert

A suspected drone was detected by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radars near Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, November 20, following which an alert has been sounded in the city. The security forces have been put on high alert after the suspected drone detection.

According to the preliminary information, the drone movement was at a 2-kilometre aerial distance in the area where the ATC radars detected it. Subsequently, an alert was sounded after the drone's detection.

An alert has also been issued for the Jammu Airport and the Indian Air Force station near the airport. It is pertinent to mention that two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a drone at the IAF base in Jammu last year on June 26 wherein two IAF personnel sustained minor injuries.

BSF foils Pakistan's multiple drone intrusion bids in Punjab

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) recently foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side.

A drone from the neighbouring country was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in the Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab on Saturday, however, it flew back to Pakistan after the BSF troops fired at it. According to the officials, the BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs.

In a separate incident, another drone was spotted in the Channa Patan area in the Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday. The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, the officials said. Notably, search operations are being conducted in Gurdaspur as well as in Amritsar whether the drones dropped something or not.