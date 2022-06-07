Suspected J&K Terrorist Arrested From Bengaluru; Karnataka Govt Assures Thorough Probe

After top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Talib Hussain was nabbed alive from a residential locality in Okhalipuram in Srirampura in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on June 7 assured that the state police is conducting a thorough investigation in the matter. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed that the state police will provide all assistance to the Jammu and Kashmir police in the probe.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "A Jammu and Kashmir resident who is alleged to have engaged in terrorist activities has been arrested from Bengaluru. The state police is probing the matter. A probe is also underway into individuals and organistaions that may have sheltered suspected terrorists in the city."

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assured full cooperation of his state police to Jammu and Kashmir officers. "Whenever there is a movement of these kind of people, the police keeps an eye on them. Our police will give all kind of cooperation. Previously, this kind of operation happened in Bhatkal and Sirsi. J&K Police had taken the issue seriously and we will give them all kinds of support," said CM Bommai.

Republic TV also accessed exclusive CCTV footage when Talib was being taken from Bengaluru to Kishtwar. In the visuals accessed by the channel, Talib can be seen being escorted by police officers.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Talib Hussain Gujjar was arrested in a joint operation by the Karnataka Police and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The accused Talib Hussain Gujjar was arrested on June 3, police sources said on June 7. As per police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru. Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city earlier in the day. When asked if the terrorist was arrested, CM Bommai responded to reporters by saying, "Yes."

"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal." "The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” Bommai stated.

