Suspected Threat From Instant Loan App: Man Found Hanging At Kerala's Wayanad District

A 44-year-old man was found hanging near his house at Bathery here, suspectedly due to unethical loan recovery tactics used by an instant loan app, police said on Saturday.

The incident comes days after a family had died by suicide at Kochi, allegedly due to similar tactics used by an instant loan app.

Bathery resident Ajayraj was found hanging near his house on September 15, police said.

"He was found missing from September 14. The locals and family found his body near his house on Friday. We are examining his phone," a police official told PTI.

"It seems like he owes Rs 5,000 to the app, according to initial investigation," police said.

Some of his friends and relatives have also received threatening and obscene images, they added.

On September 12, Varappuzha residents Nijo (40), his wife Shilpa (30) and their children, Able (8) and Aaron (6), were found dead by their family members at their residence near Kochi.

Their relatives have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the instant loan app's depraved tactics to recover the money borrowed by the family led them to take the extreme step.