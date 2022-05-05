Suspected Tunnel Near India-Pak Border Exposes JeM Terror Plot: Watch Republic's Report

In a breaking development, a Pakistani tunnel was detected in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF). The tunnel was found at a location just 150 meters away from the International Border. The forces, who spotted the tunnel during a check, revealed that the tunnel is also just 900 meters away from Pakistan Post Chaman Khurd.

The security forces located the tunnel after a special checking exercise was carried out by them. The BSF, as well as the J&K police, are currently stationed in the area and further investigation is underway. According to Republic's on-ground reporter, the forces are now digging the said tunnel further to find how it was carved by the Pakistani side and how deep it goes. The opening of the tunnel is about 1.5 feet wide.

BSF discovers cross border tunnel used by terrorists

The underground tunnel is also believed to have been used by the two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to sneak into India. The detection of the cross-border tunnel comes after the terrorists were gunned down by security forces after they attacked a CISF bus, killing an Assistant Sub-inspector in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on April 22. The officials are currently probing how the terrorists used the tunnel in Samba district to cross to Jammu and Kashmir without being noticed.

Hours after the Pakistan terror tunnel was detected in Samba, the forces have now launched a massive search operation in Moga Langer and Shap Nallah area of Raj Bagh in Kathua district of Jammu. Interestingly, this is the fifth Pakistan-used terror tunnel discovered by the forces in the past two years. Earlier, on April 27, the BSF had launched a massive anti-tunnel drive at the international border in Jammu. The drive was launched to thwart any possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists via the international border in Samba. BSF jawans deployed at the Jammu International Border are presently on high alert and partaking in the anti-tunnel drive in a synchronized manner.

Nine Terror incidents in the past two months in Jammu

It is pertinent to note that terror activities in Jammu have increased in the past two months. Earlier on March 9, an IED blast had shaken Udhampur. Following this, two explosions took place in Kotaranka, Rajouri on March 26. Later on April 16, the security forces recovered a roadside IED at Rajouri Garden Road in Rajouri. A series of suspected blasts followed in Rajouri's Kotranka, Bishnah’s village Lalian and in Kotranka on April 19, 24 and 25 respectively.

On April 22, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the valley, the security forces gunned down two Jaish Fidayeen in the Sunjwan encounter. Later on April 28, the police recovered two IEDs of around 1 kg on the Siddara Highway. Now, the border forces have found a terror tunnel in the Samba district alerting an increase in terror activities in the region.

BSF releases statement on tunnel recovery

Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF Jammu detected a cross border tunnel on 4th May 2022 in the area of BOP Chak Faquira opposite samba area. This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight long anti tunneling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug out and is suspected to be about 150 mtrs long originating from Pakistan side. With the detection of this tunnel BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra. The tunnel opening is about 2 feet and so far 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the exit of Tunnel. Detail search of the tunnel will be carried out during the day. Shri D. K. Boora IG BSF Jammu lauded the devotion and dedication of BSF troops in detecting this tunnel. This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half year. This shown the evil strategy of Pakistan establishment to create trouble in India. BSF has been always in forefront to safe guard the borders and create sense of security among border population. He added that efforts of BSF will continue further to detect any other possible tunnels.

