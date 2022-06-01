'Suspects Stated BKU Leader Planned Such Attack On Himself To Get Arms License': UP Police

The UP Police questioned the statement given by BKU leader Dilbag Singh after he was fired upon, saying his remarks didn't match with the investigation. Notably, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) district president Dilbag Singh was shot at by two assailants on June 1. He is one of the witnesses in the Tikunia violence that occurred on October 3, 2021, killing eight people, in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been held accused.

The BKU leader Singh had also given an off to the security personnel provided by the police after he asked for leave because his son was not keeping well. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI he sent the police officers provided to him on leave without intimating the senior police officials handling the matter. "If the matter of leave to his gunman had been intimated to us, we would have provided him another gunman as an alternative arrangement," he said.

#WATCH | Lakhimpur Kheri, UP | He has a gunman for security provided to him by the administration but he gave the gunman an off on his own & the same day this firing incident took place: SP Sanjeev Suman over firing on BKU leader Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/PbbIFqDcuK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2022

Dilbag Singh's statements 'contradictory' to the crime scene investigation: SP

The SP Sanjeev Suman talking to ANI stated the police is minutely investigating the case as there are many contradictions in the submissions of Dilbag Singh and the findings from the police investigation carried out at the scene of the firing. "Prima-facie, there is contradiction between the statements given by Dilbag Singh and findings by the forensics and the police team at the scene of the firing," said Suman.

SP Suman went on to say, citing the 2 suspects of Dilbag Singh, that 'Dilbag Singh was planning a fake firing on himself because he wasn't able to get an arms license.' Singh's friends were with him before he was fired upon. SP Suman said, "Singh said his two friends were with him before the incident took place. He dropped them at their house and immediately after, he might have travelled just 600-700 metres when he was shot at by the assailants. When I spoke to his friends, they shared contradictory information that Singh, about two months back had shared a plan of faking a firing incident on himself to get a gun license."

"Last night he claimed he was fired upon thrice. FIR filed. FSL Team from Lucknow called for ballistic report. He identified suspects who instead stated that he'd been planning such attack on himself to get (arms) license," said SP Sanjeev Suman.

IMAGE: @DilbagS45001374 - Twitter