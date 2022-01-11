Suspended ADG GP Singh Detained By Chhattisgarh EOW In Disproportionate Assets Case

Suspended ADG GP Singh was detained on Tuesday by Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) team in a disproportionate assets case. On Friday, the IPS officer had approached the High Court seeking a stay in the investigation by the state's Anti Corruption Bureau and EOW.

Singh, in a writ petition, had also appealed that the disproportionate assets case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or other independent agencies to ensure a fair probe, his lawyer Kishore Bhaduri said.

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer of the 1994 IPS batch, GP Singh, who was posted as director of the state police academy, was suspended earlier this week after the ACB/EOW, on June 29, registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with disproportionate assets he had allegedly amassed.

During the searches between July 1 and 2 at the premises linked to Singh, ACB/EOW had unearthed movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 10 crore, officials had said.

"Singh, in his petition in the HC, contended that action was taken against him with prejudice. He sought to stall the probe by the state agency, and has demanded that the matter be probed by the CBI or other independent agencies," Bhaduri said.

Disproportionate assets case: suspended Chhattisgarh ADG held in Gurugram

Arif Sheikh, Director of the state's ACB and EOW said, "Despite being served notices multiple times asking to appear during the investigation in the case, the suspended ADGP neither cooperated in the probe nor appeared in the EOW office. He did not get any relief from the Supreme Court in the case either."

"On Tuesday evening, a team of the Economic Offence Wing took GP Singh into custody from Haryana's Gurugram for questioning. He will be brought to capital Raipur and produced in a local court, following which further action will be taken," Arif Sheikh added.

Following the raids at premises linked to him, Singh was suspended on July 5, 2021, and, based on the documents recovered during the action, the Raipur police had also registered a case on charges of sedition and promoting enmity against him.