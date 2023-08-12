Suspended Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Responds To PM’s ‘Manipur Attack’

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Saturday responded to the scathing attack that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on the opposition the same morning. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Chowdhary, justified the no-confidence motion brought against the PM Modi government, claiming that it was necessary to bring the PM in the House. PM Modi had accused the opposition of prioritising politics and not being serious about the Manipur crisis.

Speaking on the reason behind bringing in a no-confidence motion against the NDA government, Chowdhary said, “We had demanded the PM’s statement on Manipur in Parliament. We wanted Parliament to run. When we were not heard, we had to use the last resort of moving a no-confidence motion to make sure the PM speaks in Parliament.”

The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister spoke on every issue except Manipur and said that it was the PM's responsibility to answer on the ongoing situation in the state of Manipur.

Chowdhary emphasised that he doesn't want to make any remarks about the Speaker. He, however, questioned the functioning of Parliament. The Congress leader said that rule suggests that no discussion other than the no-confidence can be held if the motion is accepted by the Speaker. He said, “They (BJP) kept passing bills in Parliament when the debate on no-confidence remained pending.” Chowdhary said that ṭhe member of Opposition parties did not get a fair chance to voice their opinion on the many bills.

The Prime Minister, on Saturday morning, targeted the opposition for misusing the Manipur issue for petty politics and accused them of running away from the debate as it could reveal the cracks in opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. “The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion,” said the PM accusing the opposition of betraying the people of Manipur.

Before this, the PM has also taken a jibe at Chowdhary during his response to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. After Chowdhary was not in the first list of speaker’s on the motion, PM had said that Chowdhary was sidelined by his party as when given a chance, “he was smart at converting gur (jaggery) into gobar (cow dung).