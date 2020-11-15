Suspended Due To Farmers' Protest, Punjab Urges Centre To Resume Freight Train Services

Punjab industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora has urged the Centre to resume the movement of freight trains in the state.

While addressing the press briefing, he said, "Around 13,000 commercial containers are struck between Ranchi and Punjab as the movement of freight trains is not allowed in the state. Due to this reason, the industries in Punjab are suffering from major losses."

He further said, "I do not want the issue to be politicized. I request centre for the immediate restoration of freight movement. Also, if freight trains get resumed, I hope that passenger trains get operational in full swing in the state as well in the near future."

Talking upon the issue of farmer bills, he said, "The farmers of Punjab contribute nearly 50 per cent of the food in the country. The central government along with the state government should sit together and resolve the problems of the farmers."

Talking upon the issue of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment, he said," The central government is yet to pay GST to Punjab. If the central government does not pay GST in the coming days, the industrial sector in Punjab can get destroyed."

The issue of suspension of trains

This request comes after the freight trains in the state were halted by the Centre in the backdrop of the Rail Roko Andolan by the state's farmers bodies to protest against the farm laws passed in the parliament in the monsoon session. Farmers bodies had blocked rail routes for days demanding the rollback of the newly enacted laws. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also held protests in the state against the new laws with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi joining him in the protests.

Congress had then said that the new laws will affect the MSP mechanism even after the Centre had assured that the new laws will have no impact on the MSP. The Centre had stated that the new laws will only allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandi while also having the doors open to sell in Mandis too. The Punjab assembly had passed three laws in the state negating the laws by the Centre in the Parliament, however, whether the states can negate the laws passed in the parliament is a subject of discussion, with BJP contending that the Farm laws passed in the Parliament cannot be negated by states.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspension of the goods railways services in Punjab, after his request to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to give assent to the state farm laws was turned down. Whereas Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had sought assurance from the chief minister about the safety and security of the trains and that the tracks should be clear.

A meeting between farmers' unions and the government to resolve the ongoing rail traffic disruption and blockade in Punjab ended inconclusively on Friday, with both sides sticking to their ground.

Farm Bills passed in Parliament

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Stubble Burning: Maximum Cases In Punjab; Anger Over Farm Bills Among Major Reasons

READ | No Headway In Farmers' Unions-govt Talks To Resolve Punjab Rail Blockade