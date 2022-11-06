Suspended For 'anti-party' Activities, SAD Gives Another Chance To Bibi Jagir Kaur To Reply To Showcause Notice

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday gave its suspended leader Bibi Jagir Kaur another chance to reply to a showcause notice issued to her for "anti-party" activities, even as she refused to reconsider her stand on contesting the SGPC presidential poll.

Kaur, who was Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief in 1999, 2004 and 2020, at a press conference in Jalandhar also released her manifesto for the November 9 poll to the apex gurdwara body's top post.

She was suspended from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday after she dug her heels for contesting the election, against the party's wishes.

The SAD had earlier issued a two-day ultimatum to Kaur to stop "anti-party" activities, failing which, it said, strict disciplinary action would be taken against her.

But Kaur did not reply to the showcause notice issued to her despite the party giving her two opportunities.

The SAD's disciplinary committee on Sunday granted an extension to Kaur for replying to the notice in-person by Monday noon.

In a statement, SAD disciplinary committee head Sikander Singh Maluka extended an invitation to Kaur to explain her point of view. "This is being done so that a personal hearing can be given to Bibiji," he said.

Kaur during the press conference called her suspension by the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party "unconstitutional" and released her manifesto for the SGPC presidential poll.

"Tell me what is my fault. According to which clause of the party's constitution have I been suspended," she said replying to a question on her suspension and asked "who complained against me".

She also questioned the constitution of the disciplinary committee when the party's organisational structure had been dissolved.

Asked if she will appear before the disciplinary committee, Kaur said, "I should have been called before the suspension. What is the use of calling now?" The SAD on Friday announced incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami as its candidate for the post of president of the apex gurdwara body.

Its move came after Kaur refused to reconsider her move of contesting the poll. The SAD's decision to announce its candidate was also a marked departure from the practice of declaring its nominee on the day of the poll.

The party had earlier slammed National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for allegedly seeking support for Kaur's candidature for forthcoming poll and trying to break the SGPC.

Kaur, once considered a loyalist of the Badal family, had been pressing to be the party's nominee for the SGPC presidential poll.

