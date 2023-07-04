Suspended Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer Gaurav Dahiya Reinstated

The suspended IAS officer around whom a lot of controversy was generated after he was accused of 'bigamy and moral turpitude' has now been reinstated as Additional Development Commissioner. The entire matter came to light when a Delhi based woman registered a complaint against Gujarat cadre IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya for having married her despite not being divorced from his wife. Apart from that, several allegations against Dahiya had been made by the complainant against Dahiya, accusing him of blackmail and harassment. The complainant also shared screenshots of their conversations.

While there was a committee made for the inquiry, Dahiya had appeared twice and stated that he was being falsely implicated in the entire matter. Dahiya had in fact been Mission Director of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and was transferred after the

allegations against him came to light. In fact, he had been given the suspension after the inquiry committee had filed their report. In the suspension order, it was stated that 'disciplinary actions against Dr. Gaurav Dahiya, IAS are contemplated for serious

charges of misconduct and moral turpitude'.