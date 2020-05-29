COVID-19:Suspension Of Functioning Of Courts Subordinate To Delhi HC Extended Till June 14

On Friday, May 29, the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the Delhi High Court ruled that the functioning of the courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court shall continue to remain suspended until June 14. Earlier, the courts were directed not to function till May 31 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the Committee ordered the matters listed in Delhi's subordinate courts from June 1 to June 12 to be adjourned en bloc. The information in this regard will be uploaded on the District Court website.

Delhi HC starts daily hearing of urgent matters

From May 22 onwards, all the Delhi High Court judges started sitting every day to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The Delhi HC and the lower courts together took up 20,726 urgent matters from March 24 to May 19. The note issued by Delhi HC Registrar General Manoj Jain stated that all the division and single-judge benches shall sit daily on all working days. Previously, the judges were sitting on a rotational basis whereby only two-division benches and 10 single-judge benches were hearing urgent matters. Moreover, it mentioned that non-urgent matters will be taken up by the roster benches on the resumption of regular hearings as per the order of the Chief Justice.

COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Currently, there are 1,65,799 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 71,106 patients have been discharged while 4706 casualties have been reported. Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that 1106 novel coronavirus cases had been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,387. According to him, 82 deaths were added to the tally in the same period, out of which 69 occurred in the last 32 days. He added that Delhi's recovery rate is about 50%.

