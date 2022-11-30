Suspicion Of RDX Padding In Malegaon Probe: Ex-military Intel Head Vouches For Col Purohit

Appearing on The Debate with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Colonel Hunny Bakshi (Retd) made explosive claims regarding the Maharashtra ATS probe into the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, in which six people were killed and over 100 were injured.

Colonel Bakshi was the ex-commanding officer of the Technical Support Division, a military intelligence unit set up in 2010 when General VK Singh was the Army chief. It was disbanded in 2012 after Gen Singh retired.

'Col Purohit a fine officer and very professional'

On his relation with Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Col Bakshi said, "I was handling the South Kashmir intelligence division from 2004 to 2007 and Lt Col Purohit was then a Major. He was posted in the South Kashmir intelligence so I know him since then. He is a fine officer and very professional. He has done some wonderful operations in South Kashmir. He was kind of indirectly under me."

He alleged that many people were threatened to become witnesses in the case. "One Nitin Joshi was threatened to the level that he was made to give statement before magistrate which he later retracted. In fact, he sent a letter to Maharashtra Human Rights Commission. He very categorically said that he was forced to give statement as dictated by the ATS Mumbai," he said.

Moreover, he said, "As far as Col Purohit is concerned, there were two inquiries once Purohit was handed over to the ATS. One inquiry was conducted without him being given a chance to defend himself. He moved Tribunal and was given chance apportunity. The second inquiry was held. In that court of inquiry, Army did not find anything."

The RDX 'padding' question

Col Bakshi claimed that two Army personnel had seen ATS personnel 'rubbing' RDX at the house of one person. He also alleged that it was a clear case of "implicating or padding".

"Now, there was a third inquiry. One subhedar and officer saw ATS personnel rubbing RDX at the house of one Chaturvedi. Thereafter, these two people told the court. The NIA has very categorically mentioned that because of the statements of these two officers we suspect that this RDX was planted to implicate him. During that time there were a lot of hues and cries that RDX was missing from the Army. An internal inquiry was conducted and Army said nothing is missing. Nothing was missing then where did this RDX come from? It was a clear case of implicating or padding," he said.