Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Police Murdered 33-yr-old Man On CM Mamata’s Orders

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari alleged the state police killed a 33-year-old man in Kaliaganj and held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the killing as according to the BJP leader the police action was following the orders of CM Mamata. He also levelled a big charge against the state government, that Bengal is sliding into a state of civil strife. The BJP MLA appealed to the people to stage protests against such violence.

Calcutta High Court transfers the probe in the violence that broke out during Ram Navami in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal to the NIA pic.twitter.com/11R0WVJAlg April 27, 2023

"Police raided the house of a BJP Panchayat Samiti member, Bishnu Barman at 2.30 am today but did not find him. They brutally shot dead a Rajbangshi young man named Mrityunjay Barman at Kaliaganj," alleged Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, West Bengal.

'Mamata' police brutally killed a Rajbangshi young man of 33 years at Kaliaganj.



The state police raided the house of a BJP member but didn’t find him however they killed another man, “'Mamata' police brutally killed a Rajbangshi young man of 33 years at Kaliaganj. Trigger-happy 'Mamata' police raided the house of a BJP Panchayet Samiti Member Bishnu Barman at 2:30 am midnight (April 27; 2023) but did not find him. They brutally shot dead a Rajbangshi young man named Mrityunjay Barman; 33 years old, S/O Rabindranath Barman.” He further alleged a state of unrest is spreading across West Bengal, “This is tyranny and state terror at its worst form and Mamata Banerjee is merry making like Emperor Nero while the state is burning and sliding into a phase of civil unrest.”

Mamata Banerjee had instructed the police to take action in Kaliaganj said Adhikari and also asked CM Mamata to take onus for the ‘brutal killing’, “Last afternoon during a press conference Mamata Banerjee had declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj and within hours the police complied with her. She will have to take ownership of this brutal murder by the state.” He further urged the people to respond to the alleged bloodshed in the state, “The people should rise democratically by raising their voice against such internecine violence and bloodshed.”

I've been receiving hundreds of calls of Hindu Monks & Spiritual Gurus from across WB; who are distraught with the painful news of the unnatural death of Aghori panth Sadhu; Shri Bhuban Baba, whose body was found outside the Behira Kali Mandir; in Purandarpur; Birbhum district.… pic.twitter.com/0lxkX1d2lZ — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 23, 2023

Earlier on April 23, Adhikari had asked for a probe into the alleged killing of Aghori panth Sadhu Shri Bhuban Baba who was found hanging outside the Behira Kali Mandir; in Purandarpur; Birbhum district. He had requested the state Chief Secretary and the West Bengal Police to conduct an investigation after making claims he received a number of calls from spiritual leaders from the state about the incident.