Suvendu Adhikari Faces FIR For Allegedly Intimidating Voters, WB LoP Denies Claims

In a major political update from West Bengal, an FIR was filed against Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday in Contai Municipality (Kanthi) of the East Midnapore District in ward numbers 5, 6, and 10 by some voters after the recently held civic polls in the state. Adhikari and his security guards have been accused of threatening voters to vote under IPC sections 34, 241, and 506 of the 1860 Act. As per sources, another FIR has been filed in Gayeshpur Municipality of the Nadia district. The forthcoming polls in 108 municipalities across 20 districts are slated for February 27.

'Done with fabricated intentions': Suvendu Adhikari

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Adhikari said, "I am not giving any weightage to this. Due to frustration, the Mamata Banerjee led-state police doing such things. This has been done with fabricated and mala fide intentions. I am not worried about this kind of unethical job."

On Tuesday, the state's BJP approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking deployment of Central forces in the forthcoming municipality polls. The saffron party had contended the TMC's massive victory in the recent civic polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections. The state BJP has demanded the deployment of CRPF personnel along with the West Bengal Police during the forthcoming polls on February 27.

TMC wins big in Bengal civic polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal on Monday: Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol. The TMC won 39 out of 41 seats in Bidhannagar, although the BJP and the CPI(M) were unable to open their accounts. The Congress managed to bag one seat, and an independent candidate secured victory in one ward. In Chandernagore, the TMC won 31 of the 32 seats, while the CPI(M) gained one ward. The ruling party further wrested control of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation after winning it from the CPI(M), bagging 37 of the 47 seats.