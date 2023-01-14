Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC After Centre Directs Review Of PM-Poshan Scheme In Bengal

Amid the mid-day meal controversy in West Bengal, BJP has welcomed the government's decision of conducting a 'Joint Review Mission' (JRM) over the implementation of the Central Sponsored Scheme. This move came in connection with West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan where he alleged "discrepancies and misappropriation” of midday meal funds by the TMC government.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the decision of the Education Minister of constituting a 'Joint Review Mission' to assess the proper implementation of the Centre's scheme in states. Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee's government, Suvendu stated that the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in Bengal is being used as a 'propaganda tool' and needs to be exposed.

I welcome @EduMinOfIndia's decision to constitute a Joint Review Mission to review the implementation of the Central Sponsored Scheme; Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in WB.

WB Govt's been using this scheme as a propaganda tool all along. Its time they're exposed.

As per the Centre, "The JRM will review the implementation of the scheme at State district and at school levels for a specified period of time on defined parameters." Adhikari further highlighted how the essential pre-requisite for the implementation of PM Poshan's scheme was being deliberately ignored by the West Bengal government, which is, to convene meetings of the District Level Committee under the Chairpersonship of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).

Lizard, dead rat & snake found in mid-day meal

Several students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block in West Bengal's Birbhum were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after consuming their midday meal provided by the government. According to ANI, citing officials, around 20 of the total 53 students present in the school at the time ate the mid-day meal, following which they suffered health implications. The horror came to the fore after a school staff who cooked the mid-day meal claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers that contained the lentils.

Notably, in a separate instance, a dead rat and a lizard were also found in a mid-day meal in the Malda district of Bengal. "The case of dead lizard and rat found in mid-day meal has come to our notice. Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," said Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania.