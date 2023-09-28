Suvendu Adhikari Joins Group-D Candidates Protest Against Mamata Govt Demanding Jobs

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday joined the protest rally of aspiring Group D-qualified candidates for school jobs in the state. The demonstration was held at Camac Street in South Kolkata, near the TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's office.

Targeting Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu said, "These people are suffering, and their demands are right. Mamata Banerjee's government is not giving them jobs. So to support this demand, I am participating in the protest as the opposition leader of the Bengal legislative assembly,” he said.

“This protest will go on, and there will be a legal battle. The government has to accept this demand," said Adhikari adding that anyone who wants to fight against TMC's 'misrule and corruption' is welcome to join such a demonstration.

Congress joins protest against Mamata

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi also participated in the protest rally organised by Group D-qualified candidates against the state government demanding school jobs.

Remarking on his participation in the programme, Bagchi said, "He has no problem taking part in any rally or programme against the corrupt TMC. I have no qualms in walking with Suvendu Adhikari against the TMC government." Significantly, placards of the I.N.D.I.A alliance were also seen at the rally.

"We have kept the placards of I.N.D.I.A. alliance as we want the members of INDIA opposition alliance to know about the corruption happening in Bengal," a protester said. The TMC and Congress are part of the INDIA alliance to fight against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

TMC hits back at BJP, Congress

In response to the participation of BJP and Congress leaders in the protest organised by school job aspirants, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said BJP and Congress leaders' jointly participating in a rally only reflects the tacit understanding among them.

"If Suvendu Adhikari and Kaustav Bagchi participate in a rally together, it will not yield any result. Both are losers as politicians in Bengal. But it is for the Congress to answer whether they support the BJP in Bengal or not," he said.