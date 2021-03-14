Suvendu Adhikari Slams CM Mamata For Observing Nandigram Diwas; Says She Has No Right

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of 'Nandigram Divas' took to Twitter to pay her heartfelt tribute to all those who had lost their lives on March 14, 2007, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at the TMC supremo. Suvendu Adhikari, who recently filed his nomination papers from Nandigram while pointing towards CM Mamata said that those who have given a promotion to officers responsible for police firing have no right to observe 'Nandigram Diwas'.

Suvendu Adhikari on 'Nandigram Divas'

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said that March 14, 2007, will always be remembered as a sombre date. He wrote, "As we mark Nandigram Divas and solemnly remember our Brothers and Sisters who were Martyred protecting our sacred Land. My most humble tributes to all the Martyrs and their Families."

Besides Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's national in-charge Amit Malviya attacked CM Mamata Banerjee and said that it is a travesty of justice to see her paying tribute to the martyrs of Nandigram. He said, "Forget justice, she gave IPS Satyajit Bandopadhyay, who was charge-sheeted by CBI for firing on unarmed farmers in Nandigram, a 2-yr extension and later inducted him in TMC." For Pishi, Nandigram is all about votes, Malviya added.

CM Mamata on 'Nandigram Divas'

On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at #Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021

On the occasion of "Krishak Dibas", also known as "Nandigram Divas", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter handle to pay her tribute to all those who had lost their lives on March 13, 2007. Calling this day a "dark chapter" in the history of the state, the Chief Minister wrote, "On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found."

On March 14, 2007, 14 villagers were killed and several were injured by the then Left Government during a protest against the alleged forced acquisition of their farmland. The peaceful movement against the forced land acquisition, which had begun on January 7, 2007, was later turned into a massacre of innocent lives by the Left-led ruling Government.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal polls, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.