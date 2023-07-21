Suvendu Adhikari Writes To CBI Director Over Inaction Against Mamata In Saradha Scam Case

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, again accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee of having a hand in the Saradha chit fund scam. In connection with the same, the BJP leader wrote a letter to the CBI Director, Praveen Sood. In his letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Adhikari requested that the investigation be brought to the right track and patience of the people of West Bengal be honoured who are now waiting for almost a decade.

West Bengal BJP Chief also questioned the way CBI is investigating the Saradha chit fund scam case, saying that it raises concerns in the mode and manner of investigation.

Adhikari stated in his letter to the CBI, “The angst of the general populace of Bengal is why the CBI is not going after the kingpin of the scam. The investigation done till now, has made it abundantly clear that Smt Mamata Banerjee, the present Chief Minister of Bengal had orchestrated the entire scam in connivance with the heads of various heads of chit fund companies and infact she is a direct beneficiary of the proceeds of crime.”

Time and again, various evidences have come to light which has directly pointed the needle towards the misdoings of Mamata Banerjee in orchestrating the entire chit fund scams in Bengal, Adhikari said in the letter.

He also cited Kunal Ghosh in the letter stating that Ghosh had often made statements, while being in custody, to the media while being taken to and from Court that the real culprit is Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari even went on to say that if raids are conducted, the entire stash of the proceeds of the crime will be unearthed.

(Snapshots of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's letter to the CBI Director)

He also accused the apex investigation body of inaction and said that the inaction on its part raises doubts in the minds of people of Bengal as to whether the CBI is even competent enough to conduct a free and fair investigation.

Earlier, Adhikari also wrote to Prime Minister Modi demanding action against CM Mamata Banerjee in the Saradha chit fund scam case. In his letter, Adhikari also expressed concerns over CBI’s reluctance to take action against the ‘biggest beneficiary’ of the concerned scam.

I have written a letter to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, expressing my concerns regarding the CBI's reluctance to get the "Biggest Beneficiary" of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam - @MamataOfficial convicted. The people of WB have been longing for the day for the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/gln8wRUgA3 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 6, 2023

"The CBI was expected to nail the person occupying the highest position in the system, and thereby misused her position to become the 'Biggest Beneficiary' of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam. The person is none other than Mamata Banerjee; unfortunately the Chief Minister of West Bengal," Suvendu stated in his letter.

The BJP leader further asked, "Is this why the CBI is hesitant? Or has the height of her chair made them reluctant to act against her? But wasn't it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the CBI? So that the position of the high and mighty doesn't deter them from acting against them and bringing them to justice."

The Leader of the Opposition claimed that Banerjee's involvement with the Saradha chit fund dates back to her time as the Railways Minister in the UPA-2 regime and not just her time as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.