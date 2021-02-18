Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked, District President Grievously Injured; BJP Blames TMC

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his convoy were allegedly attacked by TMC goons on Wednesday leaving Kolkata North president Shibaji Singha Roy seriously injured. Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders were a part of the Mega Public Rally earlier in the day following which the convoy comprising of Suvendu Adhikari, Shankudeb Panda & Shibaji Singha Roy was attacked. Sharing a video of the attack, Suvendu Adhikar expressed anguish and blamed TMC for attacking the BJP convoy.

Anguished to learn about the deplorable attack on Shri Shivaji Singha Roy, the @BJP4Bengal North #Kolkata District President.



He was attacked by @AITCofficial goons soon after today's #MegaPublicRally. Pained to see pictures of him in Hospital and praying for his swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/dzgKGza8Gs — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 17, 2021

BJP's Amit Malviya shared another video of Shibaji Singha Roy being brought to a hospital in a taxi and alleged that it was another 'murderous attack' on the saffron party leaders by TMC. He called Mamata Banerjee a disaster for West

Bengal, pointing out that law & order had no place in the state in her regime. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the deplorable attack on the BJP leaders and claimed that the fear of loss had made Mamata berserk.

Another murderous attack on BJP leaders by TMC goons near Phoolbagan. This time it was the trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy, who is grievously injured in the attack.



Mamata Banerjee is a disaster for West Bengal. There is no semblance of law and order. pic.twitter.com/1sQhQNjAoN — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 17, 2021

Murderous attack on Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy by TMC goons is deplorable.



The fear of loss has made Mamata Banerjee go berserk. Bengal is witnessing it's historical low under TMC. — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) February 17, 2021

Crude bombs hurled at WB min Jakir Hossain

In another incident of possible political violence, crude bombs were hurled at West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata. The incident occurred in Murshidabad when Zakir Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata. The people of his opposition group allegedly hurled bombs at the state minister after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment. During the incident, and subsequent clashes, several of his supporters who were with Minister Zakir Hossain at the train station were also injured. So far, the West Bengal police have informed that no arrest has been made after the incident. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the attack on the state minister and said that he was concerned about the spike in violence and noted that it has no place in a democracy.

Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible.



Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy.



Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 17, 2021

West Bengal Assembly polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

