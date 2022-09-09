Suvendu Asks BJP Workers To Unite, Dislodge TMC Govt

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Friday asked his party’s rank and file to wage a united war to dislodge the “corrupt and scam tainted” TMC government.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress leaders were "thieves and looters", and called upon the people of Alipurduar district in north Bengal to join the saffron party's September 13 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to the secretariat) in large numbers.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit back, alleging that Adhikari had joined the BJP to avoid being hounded by central investigation agencies.

"The TMC government is steeped in corruption. All its leaders are thieves and looters. Besides the school recruitment scam, they have looted everything from coal to sand,” Adhikari told a rally.

"One TMC leader has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the smuggling of cattle, and another minister is being probed for smuggling coal," he said without naming anyone.

The leader of opposition in the state also claimed that the 'Nabanna Abhijan' will ring in the fall of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

“The people of Bengal will wage a united war to topple this corrupt dispensation. The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ will be a precursor to that," Adhikari asserted.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, who was also present at the event, said “one after another TMC heavyweight” is being arrested by central probe agencies in connection with “misappropriation of public money and smuggling”.

"It is time to wage an all-out war against this undemocratic, corrupt government,” he added.

Reacting to the comments, TMC’s Ghosh also said Adhikari was making false allegations to malign the ruling party.

"Law will take its own course and we have full faith in the judiciary," he said.

