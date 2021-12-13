Swachh Bharat Mission & AMRUT 2.0 To Make Cities Garbage-free & Water-secure, Says Centre

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that during the five-year mission term (2021-2026) of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 [SBM (U) 2.0] and AMRUT 2.0, which began on October 1, 2021, the main objective is to make cities garbage-free and water-secure (2021-2026).

Highlighting the advantages of SBM (U) 2.0, the Ministry said that every household and business separate their garbage into "wet waste" (from the kitchen and gardens) and "dry waste" (which includes paper, glass, plastic, domestic hazardous waste, and sanitary waste packed separately). Also, door-to-door collection of segregated waste from each household/premise. Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 [SBM (U) 2.0] helped in 100% scientific management of all waste fractions, including safe disposal in scientific landfills, it stressed. The Ministry stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that all legacy dumpsites have been remedied.

In cities with fewer than one lakh people, all used water, including faecal sludge, is securely stored, transported, processed, and disposed of such that no untreated faecal sludge or used water pollutes the ground or water bodies, the Ministry mentioned. It claimed that the country has witnessed a phased reduction in the use of single-use plastic.

Underlining the advantages of AMRUT 2.0, the Housing Ministry mentioned that water supply coverage extended from 500 cities to around 4,800 statutory towns. The mission focusses on making cities "self-sufficient" and "water secure." Sewerage and septage management are uniformly covered in 500 AMRUT cities, the ministry stated. The aim of the mission is to provide 2.68 million drinking water tap connections and 2.64 million sewer connections. The mission increases the creditworthiness and market borrowing of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to improve their financial sustainability, the Ministry stressed.

'Pey Jal Survekshan' will be carried out in cities to encourage healthy competition and to serve as a monitoring tool and Mission accelerator, it noted. AMRUT 2.0's Technology Sub-Mission will aid in the identification of proven and potential global water technologies. Entrepreneurship and start-ups in low-cost indigenous equipment and processes would be supported, it concluded.

