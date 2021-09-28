Swachh Bharat Mission: Hardeep Puri Says PM Modi Is Making Gandhi's Vision A Reality

On Monday, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighting the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Central government said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting as a catalyst in making Mahatma Gandhi's vision a reality by leading from the front and transforming it into a people's movement.

The news agency ANI reported that the seventh consecutive edition of Swachh Survekshan (SS), which is the world's biggest urban cleanliness survey, was inaugurated in Puri on Monday and will be conducted by the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Swachh Survekshan 2022 is aimed at incorporating the city initiatives for the complete wellbeing and protection of frontline sanitation workers. The poll will also prioritise the opinions of older residents and young individuals, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining urban India's cleanliness.

Significance of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiative

During the event, the minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission is a significant and transformational national initiative that has been made possible by the participation of all stakeholders from the grassroots level. “The road to this success was not easy but today we have not only achieved ODF (Open Defecation Free) but also succeeded in solid waste management. Crores of Indian citizens are associated with movement and it is gaining from strength to strength," he added, as quoted by the news agency.

According to the Ministry, by establishing two population categories beneath 15K and 15-25K, this year's Survekshan aims to build a level playing grounds for smaller cities. District ratings have also been presented for the first time to further broaden the Survekshan reach. The survey's scope has been increased to include 100 per cent of wards for the sample, up from 40 per cent in prior years.

To run the project effectively and smoothly, the total number of assessors engaged for the on-field evaluation in Swachh Survekshan 2022 would be more than double that were deployed in the last year. Improved technological innovations, like digital document monitoring, geo-tagging of sanitation and waste management facilities for improved efficiency, and QR code-based public input for enhanced people engagement, would be introduced in the forthcoming version of the initiative.

The SS 2022 structure, according to the Ministry, would drive the Mission towards a circular economy model approach using optimal resource reclamation through these multi-faceted activities. Puri further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 on October 1, Friday.

