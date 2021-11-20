Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021: Indore Awarded Cleanest City Title For 5th Time In Row

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to the cleanest cities of India. Indore has been again awarded the cleanest city title for the fifth consecutive time followed by Surat in Gujarat and Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh in the second and third positions. Indore, a city of Madhya Pradesh, has performed extraordinarily in keeping it on the top of the list.

अरे वाह भिया, छा गया अपना इंदौर फिर से

इंदौर अद्भुत है,गजब है। धन्य है इंदौर की जनता,इंदौर की जनता को मेरा प्रणाम, जिन्होंने इंदौर को लगातार 5वीं बार स्वच्छता में शीर्ष पर बनाए रखा। बधाई जनप्रतिनिधियों को,सांसद,विधायक, प्रशासन,स्वच्छता कर्मियों, स्वयंसेवी संगठनों को।

बधाई इंदौर.. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 20, 2021

Congratulating on the same, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and extended his greetings to the people of Indore for receiving the feat for the sixth time in a row.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the cleanest state in the country followed by Varanasi which has been crowned as the cleanest Ganga town. President Kovind also awarded Ahmedabad Cantonment for being the country's cleanest cantonment. Along with that, Vita in Maharashtra has received the award for being the cleanest city under 1 lakh population followed by Lonavala in the second spot. In other categories, as many as 342 cities were awarded star ratings in this year's cleanliness survey.

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 is the largest urban cleanliness survey

The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 has been conducted to facilitate the cities under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. The event saw the participation of 4,320 cities in its sixth edition and has been conducted in a record time of 28 days despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in a statement, it was said that the sixth edition of the event is the world's largest urban cleanness survey.

The event also paid tribute to sanitation workers by recognising them from the top-performing cities under the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge. Meanwhile, several leaders and officials attended the event, including Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State Kushal Tandon, chief ministers, other diplomas, and senior officials.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@RashtrapatiBhavan