Swami Chakrapani Backs Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Urges Govt To Sack Param Bir Singh

National president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani on Thursday lashed out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over torturing Sadhvi Pragya. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya in an interview with Arnab Goswami had alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case when he was in the ATS.

Speaking to Republic TV, Swami Chakrapani slammed Param Bir's brutal behaviour and urged PM Modi and the Maharashtra government to sack Param Bir Singh.

"The way Sadhvi Pragya shared her ordeal regarding Param Bir's brutal behaviour. It's wrong to indoctrinate a woman like that. It is very clear that Param Bir Singh is anti-Hindu. I request Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to sack Param Bir Singh from his post as soon as possible," he said.

READ: Sadhvi Pragya describing Param Bir's torture will send a chill down your spine; broke hers

READ: Param Bir-led Police demands editorial access to Republic newsroom; Network won't yield

Sadhvi Pragya recounts horrific ordeal

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

READ: Mumbai Police launches shocking second wave of attack on Republic; wants editorial access

READ: MoS Muealeedharan slams 'anarchist' Maharashtra govt over witch-hunt against Republic