Swami Parmanand Delighted On Being Included In The Ram Mandir Trust

General News

On Wednesday, PM Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Swami Parmanand said that he was delighted for multiple reasons in relation to the Ram Mandir Trust. He said, "Firstly, the court's decision is of great joy and secondly, it is good that the Trust has been made wherein an ordinary person like me has also been included."

On Wednesday, PM Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. 

This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Moreover, 5 acres of land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

