Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Amit Shah, Assam CM Pay Tribute To Spiritual Leader

Every year, July 4 is observed as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who is regarded as the finest spiritual leaders & intellects India has produced

Every year, July 4 is observed as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who is regarded as one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has produced. Swami Vivekananda played an important role in introducing the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. He is best known for his speech at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893 which started with the opening remarks, “My brothers and sisters of America.”

Leaders pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda

On Sunday, tributes started pouring in for Swami Vivekananda from public and political spheres. Using #SwamiVivekananda on social media handles, people spoke about his teachings, his life and his ideals. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Vivekananda is not only a person but an immortal thought and a prosperous lifestyle. "He considered untouchability and casteism as a major obstacle in nation-building," Shah added. 

Paying tribute to Swai Vivekananda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "The life, ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life."

Many other Ministers included Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kerala Governor ad many others also paid tributes. 

Swami Vivekananda

He was born on January 12, 1863, in a Bengali family and was originally named Narendranath Datta. His father was Vishwanath Datta, an attorney at the Calcutta high court while his mother, Bhubaneswari Devi was a housewife. From a very young age, Vivekananda was interested in spirituality and would meditate in front of the images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Vivekananda has been credited with raising interfaith awareness and bringing Hinduism to a global platform in the 19th century. He is also known for his deep knowledge of science and religion. His teachings to the Western world demonstrated how the two could co-exist in harmony.

