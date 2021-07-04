Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Amit Shah, Assam CM Pay Tribute To Spiritual Leader

Every year, July 4 is observed as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who is regarded as one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has produced. Swami Vivekananda played an important role in introducing the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. He is best known for his speech at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893 which started with the opening remarks, “My brothers and sisters of America.”

On Sunday, tributes started pouring in for Swami Vivekananda from public and political spheres. Using #SwamiVivekananda on social media handles, people spoke about his teachings, his life and his ideals. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Vivekananda is not only a person but an immortal thought and a prosperous lifestyle. "He considered untouchability and casteism as a major obstacle in nation-building," Shah added.

युगप्रवर्तक स्‍वामी विवेकानंद जी मात्र एक व्‍यक्ति नहीं बल्कि एक अमर विचार, एक समृद्ध जीवनशैली हैं। वें राष्ट्रनिर्माण में अस्पर्शयता व जातिवाद को बड़ी बाधा मानते थे। उन्होंने युवाओं में नई चेतना जागृत कर उन्हें सशक्त भारत के निर्माण में अपना योगदान देने के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/N0iULMnAqU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2021

Paying tribute to Swai Vivekananda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "The life, ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life."

The life, ideals and teachings of #SwamiVivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life.

Paying homage to the great son of Bharat Mata on his punnyatithi. @vkendra pic.twitter.com/J1xyYv8mpa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2021

Many other Ministers included Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kerala Governor ad many others also paid tributes.

On the 119th death anniversary of #SwamiVivekananda Ji remembering the great thought leader who showed that the path to enlightenment begins with self belief.#vivekananda #SwamiVivekanand pic.twitter.com/v9uKRXTXC3 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 4, 2021

Swami Vivekananda's teaching brought the spiritual consciousness of the East to the world and ignited the minds of millions. My tributes to the great saint and inspiration to all on his Punya Tithi.#SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/HQQIISiqbZ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 4, 2021

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "My pranams to the memory of #SwamiVivekananda on his Smriti Diwas. We are indebted to him for imparting highest ideals the helped in our spiritual awakening and spurred the growth of Indian nationalism": PRO,KeralaRajBhavan. pic.twitter.com/wkBsIC07aj — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) July 4, 2021

He was born on January 12, 1863, in a Bengali family and was originally named Narendranath Datta. His father was Vishwanath Datta, an attorney at the Calcutta high court while his mother, Bhubaneswari Devi was a housewife. From a very young age, Vivekananda was interested in spirituality and would meditate in front of the images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Vivekananda has been credited with raising interfaith awareness and bringing Hinduism to a global platform in the 19th century. He is also known for his deep knowledge of science and religion. His teachings to the Western world demonstrated how the two could co-exist in harmony.

