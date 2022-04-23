Swapan Dasgupta On Concept Of Majoritarianism In India; 'Skewed Secularism Not Acceptable'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajya Sabha MP and National Executive Member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Swapan Dasgupta shed light on the majoritarian concept in India. He also pointed out that attacks are taking place on Hindu processions but what is being condemned is something else.

"The majoritarian concept as it is applied in India is centred on two basic premises. The first is that the institution of these countries has been skewed to favour the majority that is the Hindu community and actively discriminate the minority that is the Muslims. The second issue that flows from the majoritarian discourse is that it is fine for minorities to assert their identities but it is not okay for anyone to claim or assert their Hindu identity. These are the central premises on which majoritarian discourse has operated in India."

"In the recent spate of Ram Navami attacks, we are again seeing the same discourse playing out on majoritarianism," Dasgupta added.

'Attack on Ram Navami processions, but what is being condemned is something else'

"If you look at Khargone, you will find that around 80-85% who were affected by demolition happen to be Hindu only 15% were Muslims. In Jahangirpuri, the case was different. The bulldozer operation targeted those who were encroaching on the property but none of them can take that the central issue today has been attacks on Ram Navami processions, but what is being condemned is something else," he said.

He further said that the stealing epidemic began in Kashmir and took on another form during the Shaheen Bagh agitation has almost become endemic. "It is some sort of intention of some people to show Muslim intifada which is going on in this country," he said.

'Skewed secularism is not acceptable'

When asked if there has been a celebration of non-reactive, calm Hindu identity, the BJP MP said, "More than a century ago Swami Vivekananda decried and said there is a caricature of patient Hindu and a mild Hindu. What he described as a caricature has come as a model...Today that is no longer possible. Part of the reason why there has been an awakening is not only caused by domestic factors but also by the international situation. When 'Kashmir Files' was released, many argued 'Hindus can't be shown victims'. Skewed secularism is not acceptable."