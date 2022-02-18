In a curious turn of events, Kerala gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh was accused of joining an NGO purportedly having links with NDA and RSS. As per sources, this allegation was levelled by Congress as well as the Left. Earlier on Friday, she formally joined HRDS India in the capacity of Director- Women Empowerment and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). This organization is perceived to be backed by RSS as its vice president KG Venugopal is associated with RSS and its project director contested an election as an NDA candidate from Idukki.

Moreover, the NGO's erstwhile president S Krishnakumar was a three-time Congress MP from Kollam who later joined BJP. Earlier, one of the NGO members had told Republic TV, "She (Suresh) has been taken in to bring funds from the UAE to build homes for tribals in Attapady". The HRDS India highlights her "helping nature" and "dynamic contribution" to help the neediest persons.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the allegation, Swapna Suresh remarked, "I do not believe in that allegation at all. This is supposed to be my daily bread. They have extended a helping hand, giving me an opportunity to identify my strengths and my contribution prior to this in women empowerment and different type of charities that I have done. So I do not believe in such allegations. It is just employment".

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on 6 November 2021. As per the chargesheet, the NIA alleged that the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.