Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in both the Kerala gold smuggling and the LIFE Mission cases, while exclusively speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday opened up on the cases and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family of ‘selling off Kerala’. Suresh’s statement came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar in relation to the LIFE Mission scandal.

Terming Sivasankar as one of the accused in the case, Swapna Suresh told Republic: “The commission was paid to the builder, but the builder paid the commission to the beneficiaries. There are many beneficiaries that are yet to come to light, Sivasankar is just one of them. The WhatsApp chats and other evidence handed over to the ED are one of the reasons that Sivashankar was arrested on the night of February 14.”

Suresh further accused Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena of handling the monetary transactions in the LIFE Mission and gold smuggling scams. “I am very happy to know that ED is finally on the right track of the investigation. This development (arrest of Sivasankar) has given me hope that the people behind the scam will now be finally punished,” she added.

Swapna Suresh names another personal staff of CM

Demanding investigation against another personal staff member of the Kerala chief minister CM Raveendran, Swapna Suresh said: “The LIFE Mission project is involving the government of Kerala. At that time I was the point of contact and the secretary to the consulate general of the United Arab Emirates and therefore, my words were very important then and are very important now. All the meetings involving the project occurred at Chief Minister Vijayan’s house in the presence of Sivasankar and Raveendran.”

“It is important for me to mention that CM Raveendran was called by the ED a number of times for the investigation, but he escaped the interrogation by submitting fake medical certificates. It is, therefore, that I am humbly requesting the investigation agency to interrogate Raveendran so that most of things can come to light,” she added.

Kerala CM's ex-principal secretary arrested

Three days after the ex-Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar was questioned by the central investigation agency, he was arrested by the ED in connection with the LIFE Mission project on Tuesday, February 14. It is important to note that homes are being constructed for the homeless in the state of Kerala as part of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government's 'LIFE Mission programme’.

Kerala govt’s LIFE Mission project

The Kerala government's LIFE Mission project intended to build houses for around 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district. The houses were said to be built by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The construction contract which was given to UNITAC Builders stated that a health care centre will be made by using the remaining amount. UNITAC managing director Santhosh Eapan later informed that the accused including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project.