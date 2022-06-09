Swapna Suresh Vows To Release 'explosive Negotiation' Audios Linked To Kerala Gold Scam

'Tomorrow, the whole country will understand', said Swapna Suresh as she vowed to release explosive 'negotiation' audio clips on Friday. In an appearance at Republic's Debate at 10, the prime accused in the Kerala gold scam case, confided in Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that she confessed and revealed the facts about the gold scam, and the other cases against her before the court so that the investigation goes in the 'right track'.

"I did not address media to make it a political agenda...or create some sort of drama. If that was the case, I could have done it much much earlier," said Suresh.

Allegations of Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by the Principal Secretary of Vijayan, Sivasankar, during his visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said.

Pinarayi Vijayan refutes allegations

Refuting all allegations, Vijayan said that he and his family were being dragged in by 'some quarters for narrow personal and political agenda'. "Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the accused in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it,” the Kerala Chief Minister said while speaking to the media.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.