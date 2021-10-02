Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan-Motorcycle Expedition From INS Vikramaditya To National War Memorial

The Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan motorcycle expedition culminated at National War Memorial, New Delhi on 03 Oct 21. This Motorcycle Expedition covered 6000 km traversing through Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan motorcycle expedition from Karwar to New Delhi was undertaken by the Indian Navy as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Details of Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan expedition

The Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan motorcycle expedition commenced on 06 Sep 2020, also coincided with the presentation of President's Colour to Naval Aviation. Over 50 naval personnel participated in various legs of the expedition on 11 bikes and two support vehicles. At the culmination ceremony in the National War Memorial, the riders were felicitated by Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy_ (TBC).

The riders partaking in the Swarnim Vijay Abhiyan motorcycle expedition visited various establishments of the Indian Armed Forces including launch pads of the 1971 campaign on the western front. Major army units visited include 12 Rapid 'Battle Axe' divisions at Jaisalmer, Maratha Light Infantry unit at Munabao, 20 Mahar Regiment at Bikaner, 6(I) Armoured Brigade and 20 Guards Regiment at Suratgarh, and 7 Infantry division and 3 Grenadiers at Ferozpur. The team also visited the Air Force station at Jaisalmer, and BSF border posts at Munabao, Hussainiwala and Attari. The team visited naval units at Lonavla, Mumbai, Porbandar and Jamnagar. At Mumbai, the expedition team visited ships of the ‘Killer’ Squadron in commemoration of the significant contribution the squadron made in delivering a deathly blow on Karachi during Op Trident and Op Python in 1971 War.

Riders pay homage to freedom fighters

The riders paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala and visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and INS Khukhri Memorial at Diu. During the ride, the expedition team interacted with cadets at the National Defence Academy, Sainik Schools at Satara, Balachadi, Kapurthala and Kunjpura, and Rashtriya Military School at Chail. The expedition team rode through Rohtang Pass and Atal Tunnel before culminating at National War Memorial, New Delhi.

Image Credits - Republic World