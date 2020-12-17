Swarnim Vijay Mashal Reaches 1971 War Hero Brig. KP Pande's MVC Residence

The flame of glory which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas in the honour of martyrs is now reaching the houses of the war heroes. The celebrations were marked with a solemn salute to the Bravehearts at the National War Memorial New Delhi on December 16. Mashals were lit and sent in four directions of the country to reach the homes of the martyrs and collect holy soil from their homes. The journey began with the Mashal reaching late Brigadier KP Pande, MVC a 1971 war veteran's home, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh at Gurgoan.

On behalf of the Southern Command of Indian Army, Colonel Deepak Taluja of Army Air Defence on Thursday felicitated Mrs Saroj Pande, wife of late Brigadier KP Pande, MVC. The event marked the commencement of carriage of Victory Flame to Southern Cardinal direction after it was handed over to various Army Commands in a mega event on Dec 16 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate.

The Victory Flame will further move to various locations in the Southern Command area of responsibility and the team will felicitate war veterans and their Next of Kin in various cities and battle locations. The event was attended by local residents apart from close relatives of Mrs Saroj Pande.

Brigadier's valour during 1971 war

As per a statement from Indian Army, late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, MVC was assigned the task of clearing a well-fortified position in the eastern sector in December 1971. The brigade group advanced forty miles in 72 hours, effectively bottling up the enemy and capturing key posts under the inspiring leadership of Brigadier Pande.

The brigade also repulsed attacks on the fortress of Magnamati defences until the enemy surrendered. Throughout the operations, Brigadier KP Pande displayed leadership, gallantry and devotion to duty of a very high order and was awarded Maha Vir Chakra on December 6, 1971. The journey of these flames of glory will continue year-long to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our heroes.

