Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame Enters Shalteng, Srinagar

To commemorate 50 years of the Indian victory over our adversary Pakistan during the 1971 war, which gave birth to a new nation called “Bangladesh”, Svarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations were carried out at Shalateng Military Garrison. The Victory flame, which is a depiction of the courage, valor, and sacrifice that our brave soldiers showed when the motherland called for their help, was received at the Garrison by Brig Sudanva P Atre, VSM, Deputy General Officer Commanding, HQ, Counter Insurgency Force, Kilo.

The Victory Flame was escorted by serving Army Officers, JCOs, Other Ranks, Ex-Servicemen, School Children, Police, Civ Dignitaries to include Junaid Mir, Momin Khan, Touseef Raina, Yana Mirchandani, and others in a Victory March with Pipe band playing to the tunes of patriotic songs.

Post the Victory March, the Flame was taken to War Memorial for the guard of Honour and Wreath laying ceremony where Deputy GOC, HQ, Counter Insurgency Force, Kilo, Ex-Servicemen, Civ Dignitaries, Police officials, laid a wreath and paid tribute to the Flame.

Post Wreath Ceremony Laying, a One-Mile Run was conducted in which around 50 soldiers and civilians took part.

A cultural event was also conducted in the Garrison ground where the Victory Flame was placed at a designated location.

The event included Performances on songs like (Sandeshe aate Hain, Mere Desh ki Dharti) by famous singer Taufeeq Bhat, Roff dance and dance on (Teri Mitti Mei Miljawa) by students of Army Goodwill School, Hanzik followed by felicitation of Ex-Servicemen and School Students, Singing of National Anthem, Group Photograph, and Tea.

The Victory Flame was later handed over for further military stations.

The event marked the tribute of All Officers, Ranks, JCOs, and Families of Shalateng Military Garrison of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us and are sanguine that this flame will ignite the fire of vigor and spirit among the serving soldiers of the Indian Army and the valued citizens of the country.

Author: Arawat Mehraj; Image Source- Republic World