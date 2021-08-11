Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame Reaches Andaman And Nicobar Islands Chain

The Victory flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, travelled through the Andaman & Nicobar Islands chain. The flame is part of Independence Day celebrations at Port Blair and is in the next phase of transit to the Southern Group of islands from August 15. Onboard Indian Navy Landing Craft Utility (IN LCU) 58, accompanied by INS Saryu and IN LCU 54, the flame was routed via Narcondam, the Easternmost Island of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The flame also sailed past Barren Island which is India’s sole active volcano. The volcano spewed gas and lava as the flame sailed past the Flat Rock, an islet during low waters.

The victory flame is scheduled to reach Hut Bay, where it will be kept for public viewing and other events under the aegis of the Indian Coast Guard. Upon completing a day at Hut Bay, the flame will return to Port Blair for the Independence Day parade at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium.

Post-Independence Day celebrations, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame will embark on its next phase of transit to the Southern Group of islands on the evening of August 15, 2021.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame

To remember India's glorious victory, PM Modi had started ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by lighting the Vijay Mashaal on December 16, last year. Since then, the victory flame has been travelling the length and breadth of India.

"The Victory Flame was lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, signifying the bravery of the soldiers of the war. Since then, the Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey," the Defence Ministry stated.

On August 3, the Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame had reached the frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier, where troops received Vijay Mashaal with full military honours at Bana Post, located at the height of 22000 ft on the Siachen Glacier. The Indian Army captured Bana Post in 1987 in an unparalleled daring operation.

Image Credit: pib.gov.in