Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame Reaches Frozen Frontiers Of Siachen Glacier; See Photos

Commemorating 50 years of Indian Armed Forces triumph over Pakistan in the 1972 Indo-Pak war, the Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame reached the frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier on Tuesday, August 3. The Vijay Mashaal was received by troops stationed there, said Defence PRO Srinagar.

"The victory flame was received with full military honours at Bana Post, located at a height of 22000 ft on the Siachen Glacier. Bana Post was captured by the Indian Army in 1987 in an unparalleled daring operation. Honorary Capt Bana Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award for gallantry for this operation," the Defence PTO Srinagar said.

Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame, commemorating 50 Years of Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, reached the frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier today: PRO (Defence) Srinagar#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/SOApqcD31U — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

From Bana Post, the Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame was taken to Indira Col, where the stationed Indian Army troops received it with enthusiasm and reiterated their commitment towards the defence of the country, the statement said.

1971 War: The Story Of India's Victory

The Indo-Pakistan war began on December 3, 1971, and lasted for 13 days, after which Pakistan kneeled down to surrender to India and Bangladesh. The war was triggered by Pakistan after it launched airstrikes on 11 Indian airbases. In response, Indian forces fought in unison and retaliated by capturing 15,010 kilometres of Pakistan's territory.

The war ended after Pakistan Army General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi and its 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. On December 16, 1971, General Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, paving way for the formation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

Swarnim Vijay Varsh

To remember India's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by lighting the Vijay Mashaal on December 16, last year. Since then, the victory flame is travelling the length and breadth of India.

"The Victory Flame was lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, signifying the bravery of the soldiers of the war. Since then, the Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey," the Defence Ministry said.

(Image Credit: ANI)