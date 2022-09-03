Swasth Sabal Bharat: Over 60 NGOs Resolve To Launch National Campaign For Organ Donation

More than 60 NGOs across India on Saturday resolved to together launch a National Campaign for body-organs donation in the country. The proposal for the campaign took place at an event organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti. The primary objective of the campaign is to dispel unawareness among people and familiarise them to the fact that they can restore life in several people in need of organs.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated “Swasth Sabal Bharat” conclave and showed concern over people’s lack of awareness and involvement in body-organ donation and assured that he will soon discuss this with the PMO to incorporate this issue in the priority list.

While addressing the media, he applauded the efforts of Dadhichi and congratulated its members on the 25th anniversary of the organisation.

Mandaviya said, “With more than 17 thousand donors onboard, 353 body donations, 870 pairs of eye donations, six organ donations, two bone donations and three skin donations, Dadhichi’s had already set an example for others in this regard. Besides, the idea of kick-starting a national campaign is a pressing need of the time that should be supported by all stakeholders."

The event was attended by several top leaders, including Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, MoS form External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of Parliament and Sushil Modi among others. NGOs and important stakeholders and associations in the health sector, including Mohan Foundation, Organ India, Indian Medical Association, NOTTO, ORBO, National Eye Bank, Amma Eye-Organ-Body Donation Promoters Organisation, The Federation of Organ and Body Donation, and Eye Bank Association of India also attended the event.

During a press conference at NDMC Convention Centre (New Delhi), Alok Kumar, Sr. Advocate and Patron of Dadhichi apprised about the campaign and shared its blueprint.

At the 'Swasth Sabal Bharat' conclave held on Saturday, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) presented a detailed report on organ donation in India. The report highlighted a sharp fall among brain-dead donors in 2020 as a clarion call to take strong initiatives.

The number of brain dead donors in 2019 was 715 which reduced to only 315 in 2020. Though the figure got improved in 2021 with 552 registrations, still it was lesser than the record maintained in 2019, the statement said.

The biggest concern highlighted by NOTTO is a very slow improvement in organ donation rate (ODR).

"It was 0.27 in 2013 and increased only marginally in eight years of duration. ODR in 2021 was 0.4. This tepid improvement in ODR demands a national-level campaign, the very reason for initiating Swasth Sabal Bharat by Dadhichi," the NOTTO said.

The biggest concern highlighted by NOTTO is a very slow improvement in organ donation rate (ODR). It was 0.27 in 2013 and increased only marginally in eight years of duration, i.e., ODR in 2021 was 0.4. This tepid improvement in ODR demands a national-level campaign, the very reason for initiating Swasth Sabal Bharat by Dadhichi.

Based on the brainstorming session with around 60 NGOs from 21 states of India, Advocate Alok Kumar presented a list of suggestions to Mandaviya. While briefing about this list, Advocate Kumar said, “A big majority of Indians are supportive of a law that could encourage and incentivise organ donations in the country. This was revealed during a nationwide survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of Dadhichi Deh Daan Samiti to gauge public opinion on the issue. Close to 48% of the informed respondents categorically said they are in favour of a law to register all Indians for voluntary organ donations.”

“The body-organs donation drive cannot reach to culmination without the public-private partnership and the government needs to play a pivotal role in it. So, after a series of brainstorming sessions with more than 60 NGOs across the nation, we have concluded a final list of suggestions to the government and we are optimistic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will positively work on them,” Kumar added.

Formed in 1997, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti has been the torch-bearer in spreading awareness on Body-Organ donations. The organisation’s primary aim is to make people realize how the donated body/organs of a deceased/donor can be life-saving for persons in dire need. Over 300 volunteers of Dadhichi take each step with the utmost delicacy and ensure a smooth process of donation without any hassles to the donor family.

“India is far behind other developing countries in terms of organ donation despite having one of the largest populations. Major reasons behind this can be the lack of public awareness. As revealed by the CVoter survey, it is not prejudice or superstitions that prevent citizens from considering organ donation as an option. It is the lack of credible information and ignorance over the issue. More than 85% of respondents in the survey clearly stated that they did not know about donating organs like kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and eyes,” noted President of Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti Harsh Malhotra.

“There is thus an urgent need for the government, civil society groups and concerned citizens to come together and spread the message of organ donation that saves a precious life every time. It is our firm belief that through this campaign, we will achieve our target to encourage more and more people towards body-organ-eye donation,” Malhotra added.