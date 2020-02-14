DCW Demands Bhuj College Principal Behind Period Strip-test Be Sacked; NCW To Probe

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal condemned the disgraceful act in a college of Gujarat where girls were forced to strip by the Principal to prove that they were not menstruating. The DCW chief questioned the Principal of the college where the incident occurred and demanded that the Principal be booked and dismissed immediately.

National Commission for Woman (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma also condemned the incident and informed that a team of NCW has set up an inquiry committee which will meet the students of the college in Gujarat. According to media reports, 68 undergraduate hostellers were paraded through the college into the restroom and forced to individually remove their undergarments to prove that they were not menstruating, before a visit to a Temple.

क्या घटिया हरकत है ये!



ऐसी घटिया मानसिकता के लोगों को प्रिंसिपल बनाया कैसे? इस मामले में प्रिंसिपल पर केस दर्ज हो और तुरंत बर्खास्त किया जाए! https://t.co/XJtu4Vs0FC — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 14, 2020

NCW sets up an inquiry committee

Speaking to Republic TV, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, "I got a call from the state commission person from Gujarat and she told me that they have also written to the police and the police have reached out to the girls. They have already started enquiry and police is on the ground working with the girls. So these two steps have been taken. I will be able to talk more about it once my team reaches there and sends me the report back."

NCW appraises Kutch University in-charge Vice-Chancellor

"The Commission has also sought an explanation from the trustee of Sahjanand Girls' Institute College, Pravin Pindora and the principal Rita Raniga for this "shameful exercise", an NCW statement said. "NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and the DGP of Gujurat, Shivanand Jha (IPS) to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken report," the statement added.

