Swati Maliwal: 'Rape Culture Needs To End In India', Says Indefinite Strike Will Go On

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday, December 3, said, "The indefinite hunger strike will go on till Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets my demands." She further said, "The rape culture needs to end in the country."

Maliwal has been on an indefinite strike since Tuesday morning to seek the death penalty for those who were involved in the rape and murder of the 25-year-old Hyderabad doctor.

According to her, "The rapists should be severely punished within six months in any condition. For this, it is necessary to increase police's resources, accountability and fast-track courts. Along with it, it is necessary to spend the Nirbhaya funds immediately. The hunger strike is going on since morning. I have been sitting here on the floor because the Delhi police have not at all been helpful to us. They did not give us any permission to arrange the hunger strike. And even now, Delhi police is constantly focused on me, women and not on rapists. They have made Jantar Mantar a cantonment. And they are putting pressure on me to move from Jantar Mantar."

'I don't want to start a fight with the police'

"We have spoken to the police. DCP Central also visited a while back and assured that they will arrange something for us in Raj Ghat. So I am waiting to see if I am moved to Raj Ghat or stay here in Jantar Mantar. The mission is not the place, the mission is not to start a fight with the Delhi police. The mission is just one that there should be a change in the world."

She further said, "I feel very sad that the Delhi police is focused on me like I am the biggest criminal. But Delhi police is not going after the criminals and rapists. I don't want to start a fight with them at all. I am just demanding from our PM. If the Delhi police want me to sit at Raj Ghat, I will do that. Now I just have to see if they will do the arrangement properly or not. If they do it properly, I am ready to sit wherever they want me to. My demands are only from the PM that give us such a strong leadership that no one will ever dare to touch a woman, and no one ever again will have to sit for a hunger strike."

Maliwal's five demands

On Tuesday afternoon, the DCW Chairperson tweeted the five demands that need to be met, after which she would break her fast. Following are her five demands:

Capital punishment for the Nirbhaya rapists

Increase in the resources and the facilities available to the police force and increase in the police force by 66,000

Increasing the number of fast-track court courts across India with 45 new such courts in New Delhi

Accountability and modernization of the police force

The usage of the entire Nirbhaya fund

1. निर्भया के बलात्कारियों को फांसी दो

2. पुलिस के संसाधन बढ़ाओ। 66,000 पुलिसकर्मी दिल्ली में बढ़े

3. देश भर में फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट बनाए जाएं, दिल्ली में 45 बनें

4. पुलिस की जवाबदेही एवं आधुनिकरण

6. पूरे निर्भया फंड का इस्तेमाल हो



ये मांगे केंद्र माने, तभी अपना अनशन तोड़ूंगी ! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 3, 2019

Hyderabad horror case

A 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze last week. Police had found the burnt body of the victim, who was working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

