Unnao: 'Rapists Should Be Hanged Within A Month' Demands DCW Chief After Victim's Death

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal speaking to Republic TV on Saturday has expressed grief over the death of Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning. She has said that the rapists should be hanged within a month.

'Hang these rapists within a month'

Maliwal said, "She (Unnao rape survivor) was very combative, she did not give up till the end. She demanded that she wanted to see the rapists hanged. I appeal to the state and the central government to set up a fast-track system and hang these rapists within a month."

Maliwal is currently on a hunger strike protesting against rape incidents in the country said she will continue her strike until a rigid system against the rapists which hangs them within six months of committing the crime is not formed in the country.

Unnao victim's father speaks

Demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor, her father stated that no one from the UP government had met the victim's family, talking exclusively to Republic TV. He added that after the Hyderabad encounter, the accused should be met with a similar fate or should be hanged to death. He added that the police has only assured that they will investigate the case.

"We got the news that the girl died at 11:40 PM. The way the Hyderabad accused were killed as they tried to flee, such a fate should be given to those accused also or they should be hanged. No one from the authorities has contacted us, nor have they spoken to us. There were police officers in the crime scene, nothing else. Police only said that they will investigate properly," he said.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

