Swati Maliwal Sends 24 Recommendations On Manipur To President Droupadi Murmu

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women, has sent a series of interim recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur. The Northeastern state has been grappling with ethnic clashes since May 2023, that has led to significant loss of life, destruction of numerous homes, cultural sites and religious places, and displacement of numerous homes, cultural sites and religious places as well as the displacement of countless families.

Maliwal's decision to send interim recommendations to the President of India came after a video emerged from Manipur showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of around 800-1,000 people. While the incident was from May 4, the video emerged only around two months later.

Swati Maliwal visited Manipur in July

Swati Maliwal, along with DCW member Vandana Singh, travelled to Manipur on July 23 to visit violence-affected areas, including Churachandpur, Moirang, Kongpokpi and Imphal districts, and interacted with those who have been affected by violence. The team also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during the visit.

What Maliwal's report on Manipur says

Swati Maliwal's report on Manipur highlights several incidents, including the gangrape and murder of two young women in Imphal on May 4. The report states that families of victims have said they have not received bodies of their family members. The report also points out the lack of arrests in the violence. The report sheds light on the demographic and geographical divide in the state and how many families have had to migrate due to violence.

In light of these findings, the DCW has provided 24 interim recommendations to the President, including:

Imposition of President's rule in the state

Resignation of chief minister

An urgent visit by the PM and Union Ministers to assess the situation

Developing a comprehensive strategy for the state

Additionally, the Commission has called for the establishment of a Supreme Court Monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the root causes of the ethnic clash and the government's actions and omissions in managing the crisis. The report emphasizes the need for investigations into sexual assault cases, with separate SITs headed by retired Supreme Court judges, and all sexual assault cases should be handed over to the CBI, with trials taking place in fast track courts outside the state, preferably in Delhi.

Furthermore, the report calls for the welfare of pregnant and lactating women, as well as orphaned children who may have been affected by the violence, and seeks adequate assistance and support for them. The Commission also recommends the initiation of online classes for students to ensure that their education does not suffer due to displacement.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal expressed her concern and stated, "The situation in Manipur is very disturbing. Urgent steps need to be taken to restore normalcy and peace. I have submitted an interim report and recommendations to the Hon’ble President. The people of Manipur need immediate help."

With these interim recommendations, DCW hopes to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Manipur and bring about a positive change during these challenging times.