In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal continued her hunger strike on Wednesday, December 4, at Raj Ghat, demanding the death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months. She claimed that she was no longer being allowed to sit in the Jantar Mantar area and was being shifted to Raj Ghat where she would continue her indefinite strike.